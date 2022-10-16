Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 16 October 2022 – A motorist has taken to social media to expose a rogue matatu driver who threatened to slash him with a panga.

The matatu driver was picking up and dropping passengers in the middle of the road, causing inconvenience to other road users.

When the motorist questioned him why he was blocking the road, he confronted him with a panga and threatened to slash him.

The said driver is an employee of LBO Travellers Sacco and he was driving a matatu registration number KAY 575 T.

Netizens have urged NTSA to intervene and impound the vehicle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.