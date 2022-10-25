Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – Renowned Tanzanian pastor Emmanuel Andrew Mgaya, popularly known as Masanja Mkandamizaji, has bought his beautiful wife, Monica, a new car on her birthday.

The man of God shared photos handing over the car keys to his wife.

She could not help but shed tears of joy.

This comes weeks after his wife was implicated in a cheating scandal with his secretary.

The man of God vowed to stick to his wife despite the fact that she cheated on him.

Masanja noted that he was not going to trade his wife for anyone else as she was a pretty lady, adding that the only thing that could make them part ways was death.

“How can I leave this lady? If I was to marry again I would choose her and I thank God for her. I have stayed with her in God’s service and she is nice),” he said while reacting to the cheating scandal.

Below are photos of the car that he gifted his cheating wife.

