Monday, 31 October 2022 – Controversial Kikuyu gospel singer Mary Lincoln was once employed as a househelp in Kayole.

Contrary to the flamboyant lifestyle that she displays on social media today after getting fame and money, she was very broke back then.

Her voluptuous curves that give men sleepless nights were nowhere to be seen when she was struggling with life as a househelp.

She was just an ordinary lady living a simple life.

Interestingly, Mary met her ex-husband Lincoln Kamau while working as a househelp.

He supported her singing talent and paid for her first album but once she got a breakthrough, she dumped him like garbage.

Below is a throwback photo of the singer when she was a househelp.

