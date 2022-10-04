Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 04 October 2022 – Popular Tanzanian preacher, Masaja Mkandamizaji, has been treating his cheating wife, Monica, like a queen.

Last year, he surprised her with a flashy car on her birthday.

The man of God posted photos of the car on social media and affirmed his love for his pretty wife.

The pastor’s wife is trending after she was caught in a cheating scandal with her husband’s secretary.

Masaja’s secretary committed suicide last week and left a suicide note confessing that he was having an affair with his wife.

Below are photos of the car that he gifted her on her birthday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.