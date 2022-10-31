Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 31 October 2022 – A video of a rogue pastor kissing a young woman in front of his congregation has set tongues wagging.

He reportedly claimed that he was casting out demons from the woman’s body through the ‘anointed kiss’

The allegedly possessed woman was in the company of her youthful husband, who looked uneasy as the man of God kissed her in the pulpit.

She could shake every time the pastor kissed her as the brainwashed congregants watched closely.

The video has sparked reactions on Twitter, with the majority of Netizens calling out the Pastor for misusing the pulpit.

“Madam Ida Odinga advocated for regulation of churches… they said she is against God,” a Twitter user wrote and supported Mama Ida Odinga’s sentiments that churches should be regulated.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.