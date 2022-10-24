Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Legendary Akorino gospel singer Hezeh Ndung’u was reportedly spotted in a club drinking with friends.

The photos were taken by a nosy fan who was shocked to see the gospel singer drinking alcohol with his turban on.

He was allegedly drinking Guinness.

According to reports on social media, Hezeh is a serial drunkard.

A lady commented on the photos and alleged that she once met him at Ndarugo motel along Thika road while drinking and joined him.

They indulged in alcohol and then disappeared after squandering his money.

Below are photos of the legendary Akorino gospel singer in a club quenching his throat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.