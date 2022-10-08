Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 08 October 2022 – A cab driver will incur huge losses after his car was damaged by drunk clients on Friday night.

The rogue clients requested for a ride after coming from an entertainment joint and when the driver went to pick them up, they claimed that he had delayed.

A confrontation ensued between the intoxicated clients and the driver and during the night commotion, they picked stones and smashed his car.

They then fled.

He reported the matter to the police after getting their details and the case is being pursued.

Watch video of his damaged car.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.