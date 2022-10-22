Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 22 October 2022 – A young and bright Kenyan man has taken to social media and announced that he has officially dumped his academic papers after failing to get a job.

He scored an A in KCSE and proceeded to the University of Nairobi where he pursued a Degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

He worked hard in campus and attained 1st Class Honours.

He has been looking for jobs and internships in the last two years without success.

The seemingly depressed young man cursed education and said that he was planning to buy a camera and a microphone and become a You Tuber.

Check out his viral post.

