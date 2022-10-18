Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – A man has taken to social media to call out a randy cab driver he busted having sex in his car at night.

Narrating the incident on Facebook, the man said that he got concerned after he saw the car parked on a deserted road along Kamiti Road in the middle of the night.

He thought the driver was either drunk or had been kidnapped.

When he got closer and peeped through the window, he saw the driver having sex in the backseat.

The sex-starved cab driver had transformed his car into a lodging.

The nosy man took a photo and a video and urged the randy driver to look for a lodging next time.

However, he refused to release the video of the driver naked in the car having sex to protect him from online bullies.

This is what he posted on Facebook.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.