Monday, 10 October 2022 – A middle-aged man from Eldoret has been exposed for defrauding gullible Kenyans on Twitter.

The cunning man identified as Lazarus Mamai had opened a Twitter account dubbed ‘KenyanKorean’, where he was pretending to be a Korean lady with Kenyan roots.

He was soliciting money from followers who want phones and electronics from Seoul in South Korea.

Some people had already sent him money before he was busted since he had built a solid trust online and most of his followers thought he was a lady.

All the photos posted on his Twitter account where he disguises himself as a lady are downloaded from the internet.

This is how he was busted and exposed.

These are the photos lifted from the internet that he was using to lie to his followers.

This is the fraudster behind the Twitter account. He was defrauding gullible Kenyans from the comfort of his house in Eldoret.

