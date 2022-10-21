Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 21 October 2022 – A young man discovered his girlfriend was cheating on him and took away the shoes and wig he gifted her.

The lovebirds were playing a game of switching phones for 60 seconds on a popular show on YouTube when hell broke loose.

Anyone who appears on the show is given time to check if their partners are cheating by going through the messages on different apps.

The guy discovered a lot of dirt about his girlfriend.

She was even doing hookups for cash behind his back.

Netizens were left shocked after he roughed up the lady and repossessed the items that he had bought for her before walking away.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.