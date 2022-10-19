Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – A young Kenyan man is trending on TikTok after he narrated how he was beaten when he went to rescue a woman from her abusive husband.

The woman happens to be his neighbour and her husband is fond of beating her.

He confronted the woman’s husband and questioned him why he was beating her after she screamed for help and in the process, he was beaten like a burukenge.

He was reportedly attacked with a cooking stick by the abusive man and left with injuries on his face.

Watch the video of him narrating the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.