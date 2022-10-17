Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 17, 2022 – A lady is trending after she was captured on camera parading her big boobs at a popular club in Embu.

She turned up at the club rocking a skimpy top that exposed her big boobs to anyone who cared to see.

She then comfortably posed for a photo inside the club and let the photographer capture the best view.

The photo has since gone viral and sparked a lot of reactions.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.