Saturday, October 1, 2022 – A notorious woman fond of shoplifting in boutiques was recently caught red-handed in Kiambu.

She went to a boutique posing as an ordinary customer and picked up several pairs of jeans, which she then stuffed into her undergarments.

She was caught trying to leave the boutique with the stolen jeans hidden in her undergarments.

The boutique owner could not believe her eyes as the woman removed the stolen clothes from her undergarments.

The suspect has perfected her shoplifting skills.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.