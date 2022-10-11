Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 October 2022 – There was drama in a hotel after a woman confronted her husband’s side chick when they were on a date.

The woman is said to have turned up at the hotel after an informant told her about her husband’s escapade.

She confronted the side chick and smashed her head with a bottle.

The side chick tried to fight back but collapsed in the swimming pool before being rushed to the hospital.

Watch the video below…..

The Kenyan DAILY POST.