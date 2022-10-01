Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 1, 2022 – A former drug addict has set tongues wagging on Twitter after he shared photos to show how his life has transformed, three years after he quit drugs.

When he was hooked up on hard drugs, he was emaciated and looked sickly.

His health had deteriorated due to the effects of drugs, prompting his friends and family to intervene in a bid to save his life.

They took him to a rehabilitation center where he spent time trying to battle the addiction.

He is now celebrating three years of being drug-free.

He posted a photo of himself when he was a drug addict and compared it with his latest photo as a sober man.

This is amazing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.