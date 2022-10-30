Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 30, 2022 – A drunk driver sustained serious injuries after the car he was driving was involved in an accident on Sunday morning.

According to reports on Twitter, he hit a Boda Boda rider while driving from an entertainment joint after a drinking spree and then tried to escape.

Police reportedly chased after him and during the dramatic chase, he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle rolled several times, leaving him with serious injuries.

The lady who was in his company was also injured.

A video shared online showed the drunk man trapped inside the vehicle while the lady passenger was writhing in pain next to the ill-fated vehicle.

Watch video.

Early Sunday morning accident: Drunk man involved in a fatal accident.. pic.twitter.com/QV8IJtOyjd — Mushene Moto (@MotoMushene) October 30, 2022

The Kenyan DAILY POST.