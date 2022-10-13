Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – A Chinese man has been called out on social media for disrespecting a Nigerian military officer by reducing him to an errand boy after he was pictured escorting him to a market while armed.

A Twitter user posted photos of the soldier armed with an AK-47 rifle and claimed he was doing the work of a ‘maid’ for the Chinese expatriate.

“I saw a Nigerian soldier with an AK-47, following a Chinese (in a blue T-shirt) up and down in the market and doing the work of a maid. The Chinese buy and give to the “maid” to carry behind him. The “maid” hurries to the car to offload and comes back to his “oga”. Shame!”, the Twitter user wrote.

Reacting to the photos, Twitter users said it was humiliating to see a military officer being treated like an errand boy, adding that Chinese nationals have no respect for Nigerians.

“I lived in China for more than a decade, all through my years there I only saw the Chinese military for only about 5 times through those times. But in my own country, a Chinese man has subjected a Nigerian soldier to a common maid. This is so unbelievable, I weep for this country,” one Iwuala Paul wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.