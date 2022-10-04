Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – A car owner will incur heavy losses after a reckless car wash attendant crashed his Volkswagen Golf GTI along Ngong Road.

According to information shared on social media, the owner of the German machine left the car keys to the car wash attendant to run some errands.

The car wash guy reportedly went for a test drive along the busy road without the owner’s permission.

According to a person who witnessed the early morning crash, the car wash attendant was speeding and overtaking dangerously.

He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a culvert.

The car was badly damaged after the fatal crash.

However, the car wash attendant escaped unhurt but left the owner counting losses.

See photo and video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.