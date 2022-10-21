Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 21 October 2022 – The proverbial forty days of a lady believed to be part of the dreaded ‘mchele gang’ reached recently after being tracked down and given a thorough beating.

According to social media reports, the pretty lady, who works with criminals, camps in high-end clubs to prey on unsuspecting men.

She drugged a man in a famous South African club after spiking his drink and stole his iPhone.

She was caught red-handed with the stolen phone after being tracked down and beaten black and blue.

Check out the photos.

