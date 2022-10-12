Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – A young lady suspected to be mentally unstable caused drama in Nairobi Central Business District after she started undressing.

The smartly dressed lady rolled on the ground and laughed uncontrollably before attempting to undress.

The bizarre incident attracted the attention of curious onlookers before she was rescued and taken to Kamukunji Police Station.

Some rogue Boda Boda riders reportedly took advantage of her and stole her phone, making it hard for those who rescued her to contact her family members since she had no ID or any other documents to aid in unveiling her identity.

The only thing that she was remembering was her name and that of her father.

She said her name is Ann Kamau and her father is called Chris.

We understand that her sister later picked her up from the police station.

She is reportedly battling depression.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.