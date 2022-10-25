Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – A 30-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed to death by her husband, a week after fixing their broken relationship.

According to reports, the deceased woman, identified as Genitrix Vizengwa, left her matrimonial home due to constant wrangles with her husband and moved to Nairobi to work as a house help.

The man was frequently beating her, prompting her to walk away.

She left her son with her parents in the village and would regularly send money home to cater to his basic needs.

When she went home for the elections, her husband begged her for reconciliation.

They ironed out their differences and started living together.

Unfortunately, he stabbed her a week later after an argument.

The victim lost her life while undergoing treatment.

Her killer husband is still at large.

Villagers fear that he might use his connections to evade arrest.

Below are photos of the victim.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.