Thursday, 13 October 2022 – A body of a 29-year-old man suspected to have committed suicide by drowning himself in Witheithie dam has been retrieved.

The deceased man, who was married to two wives, is said to have parked his car near the dam before ending his life.

He reportedly left a suicide note revealing why he decided to cut short his precious life.

The depressed man had also sent an alarming message to one of his wives who lives in Kasarani informing her that he was fed up with life.

He instructed her to find his body at Wiethethie dam, a kilometer from Thika Superhighway, and then switched off his phone.

Police found his car parked near the dam and took his body to General Kago mortuary in Thika.

His two wives were taken to Juja Police Station for questioning.

Below is a photo of the deceased man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.