Land Administration Officer– (Grade NLC 7) – Six (6) Posts

Terms of Appointment

The appointment will be on a Permanent and Pensionable terms.

Personal Emolument for the position of Land Administration Officer

Basic Salary Scale : Kshs Min 40,000 – Max 70,000 Per month

House Allowance : Kshs. 16,500 Per month

Commuter Allowance : Kshs. 10,000 Per month

Leave Allowance : Kshs. 15,000 Per annum

Medical Cover : As provided by the Commission

Job purpose:

The purpose of this job is to collate land information, document, disseminate and initiate basic land administration processes in line with the National Land Commission mandate on administration and management of public land.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Draft letters of allotment and submits to the Senior Land Administration officer for verification.

Prepare Valuation requisition for determination of Stand premium and rent payable to the Commission.

Draft memos for seeking approval of development applications such as extension and renewal of leases and submit for review by the Senior Land Administration Officer.

Establish status of land, capture and update land information for effective service delivery.

Draft forwarding letters to Land Registrar for registration of documents which have been executed by the Director.

Conduct site inspections.

Receive and respond to complaints relating to land matters.

Supervise and assign duties to the Assistant Land Administration Officers.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills):

Academic Qualifications;

Bachelor’s degree in Land Economics, Land Management, Land Administration, Real Estate Management or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Previous relevant work experience required.

Must have served and held similar position for at least three (3) years in public service or related sector.

Applicants must possess level of knowledge and skills in the following areas;

Knowledge of legislation relevant to the land sector.

Knowledge in land administration and management theories and best practices.

Map reading and interpretation skills.

An understanding of the social cultural and political environment that influence land management.

Computing skills

Analytical Skills

How to Apply

Job applicants should attach all requisite academic and professional certificates to the application form which is to be downloaded from the Commission website. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert will not be accepted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity card, academic & professional certificates, transcripts and testimonials during interviews. Please note that it’s a criminal offence to present unauthentic certificates.

If you possess or meet the above qualifications, please send;

Your application letter together with detailed Curriculum Vitae including names of three referees and their full contacts (Name, Post Office Box number, email address, and day time telephone/mobile phone contacts)

Visit our website www.landcommission.go.ke for instructions on how to apply and to download employment application form. Applicants MUST apply both online and submit hard copies of their application.

In case you do not hear from us, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Please note that canvassing for this position will lead to automatic disqualification.

Note:

Upon granting an offer of employment, a successful candidate MUST present and satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by providing copies of the following documents;

A valid Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI). A valid Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB). A valid Clearance Certificate from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB). A valid Clearance form from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Applications should reach the office of the Secretary/CEO, National Land Commission by 11th October, 2022 on/or before 5.00pm.

The National Land Commission is an equal opportunity employer. Women, people from marginalized areas and Persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

All hardcopy application should be submitted to:

The Secretary/CEO

National Land Commission

2nd Ngong Road Avenue,

316 UpperHill Chambers Building,

19th Floor, P.O Box 44417-00100,

NAIROBI.