Friday, October 14, 2022 – Police arrested a 51-year-old man, Oluranti Badejo for allegedly killing his 40-year-old wife, Folasade Badejo.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Mowe divisional headquarters in Nigeria by the younger sister of the deceased, who said she had received information from her elder sister’s daughter that her elder sister who lives with her husband, Mowe, had been beaten to death by her husband.

Upon receiving the report, the police quickly dispatched detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

The lifeless body of the victim was then evacuated to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect strangled the deceased during a scuffle.

Having realized that he had killed his wife, the suspect used a hot iron to burn parts of the body of the deceased, so as to look like she was electrocuted.

However, their 8-year-old daughter was there and witnessed the whole thing.

She then reported to her aunt that she saw her father strangulating her mother to death.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police said the Commissioner has directed that the suspect be taken to the homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.