Sales & Marketing (50 Vacancies)

Job Description

We are establishing a sales and marketing team for the promotion of ETC as a brand new way of making payments and traveling on the Nairobi Expressway, a technology that has never been seen in the country before.

Key Responsibilities

Promoting ETC service;

Subscribing new ETC users on a monthly target;

Answering queries from customers;

Other responsibilities as may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales;

Customer service skills;

Persistence and determination.

To be flexible and open to change.

The ability to work well with others.

The ability to use your initiative.

To be thorough and pay attention to detail.

Excellent verbal communication skills.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here