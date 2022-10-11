Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sales & Marketing (50 Vacancies)
Job Description
We are establishing a sales and marketing team for the promotion of ETC as a brand new way of making payments and traveling on the Nairobi Expressway, a technology that has never been seen in the country before.
Key Responsibilities
- Promoting ETC service;
- Subscribing new ETC users on a monthly target;
- Answering queries from customers;
- Other responsibilities as may be assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications
- Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales;
- Customer service skills;
- Persistence and determination.
- To be flexible and open to change.
- The ability to work well with others.
- The ability to use your initiative.
- To be thorough and pay attention to detail.
- Excellent verbal communication skills.
How to Apply
