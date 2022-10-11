Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Sales & Marketing (50 Vacancies)

Job Description

We are establishing a sales and marketing team for the promotion of ETC as a brand new way of making payments and traveling on the Nairobi Expressway, a technology that has never been seen in the country before.

Key Responsibilities

  • Promoting ETC service;
  • Subscribing new ETC users on a monthly target;
  • Answering queries from customers;
  • Other responsibilities as may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

  • Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales;
  • Customer service skills;
  • Persistence and determination.
  • To be flexible and open to change.
  • The ability to work well with others.
  • The ability to use your initiative.
  • To be thorough and pay attention to detail.
  • Excellent verbal communication skills.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

