Friday, October 28, 2022 – 50 Cent seems reluctant to collaborate with Kanye West after the latter suggested a collaboration.

Kanye and 50 Cent have been calling each other out in recent times following Kanye’s anti-Semitic remarks.

However, it appears Kanye is willing to put all that behind him and collaborate with 50 Cent.

Kanye took to Instagram to reveal that he has the designs for his Donda School and he needs to build with 50 Cent in Houston.

50 Cent responded, telling him they can work together, but just not yet.

50 shared Kanye’s post and wrote: “OK YE lets build a school in Houston but go cool off. Ni66a you hot right now the Feds all on you.”