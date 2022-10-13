Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Evaluation of Low-Cost Schools (ELCS) Project 

POSITION: Field Officer (43 positions) 

REPORTING TO: Senior Field Officer 

START DATE: 31st October 2022 

LOCATION: Busia 

DURATION: 2 Months 

DEADLINE: Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis 

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only 

About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to  discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision makers — the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and  evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method  available. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and  policies at scale. 

About the Project: The study is a randomized controlled trial to examine the impact of attending a low-cost private  school (LCPS) on student learning outcomes. The study examines the effects on students ranging from pre-school to  standard eight. 

About the Position: The Field Officer under the general supervision of the Senior Field Officer and within the limits  of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures is responsible for collecting high quality data. Below  is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according  to the determination of the Senior Field Officer. 

Duties and Responsibilities 

  • Administer surveys using SurveyCTO. 
  • Diligent completion of checklists and other means of monitoring data collection. 
  • Providing feedback during debriefs on data collection activities and survey instruments that will inform  improvements in project operations. 
  • Ensure data integrity is always maintained and minimize errors in survey administration. • Other duties related to project implementation and administrative tasks as needed.  

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in social sciences, public policy, or related fields. 
  • Experience conducting phone surveys. 
  • Excellent verbal communication skills with fluency in the local languages. 
  • Well organized, detail-oriented, excellent listening skills.
  • Experience in using SurveyCTO for data collection. 
  • Ability to work independently, under supervision and as part of a team. 

How to Apply 

Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to  apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being  performed by the Field Officer– ELCS Project. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible  duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet  organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an  applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA. 

