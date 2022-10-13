Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Evaluation of Low-Cost Schools (ELCS) Project

POSITION: Field Officer (43 positions)

REPORTING TO: Senior Field Officer

START DATE: 31st October 2022

LOCATION: Busia

DURATION: 2 Months

DEADLINE: Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only

About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision makers — the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project: The study is a randomized controlled trial to examine the impact of attending a low-cost private school (LCPS) on student learning outcomes. The study examines the effects on students ranging from pre-school to standard eight.

About the Position: The Field Officer under the general supervision of the Senior Field Officer and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures is responsible for collecting high quality data. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Senior Field Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Administer surveys using SurveyCTO.

Diligent completion of checklists and other means of monitoring data collection.

Providing feedback during debriefs on data collection activities and survey instruments that will inform improvements in project operations.

Ensure data integrity is always maintained and minimize errors in survey administration. • Other duties related to project implementation and administrative tasks as needed.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in social sciences, public policy, or related fields.

Experience conducting phone surveys.

Excellent verbal communication skills with fluency in the local languages.

Well organized, detail-oriented, excellent listening skills.

Experience in using SurveyCTO for data collection.

Ability to work independently, under supervision and as part of a team.

How to Apply

Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS.

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Field Officer– ELCS Project. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA.