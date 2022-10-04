Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – Russian Children as young as four and five are now being taught how to handle weapons amid the war in Ukraine.

In shocking footage seen online, an officer in combat fatigues can be seen demonstrating a Kalashnikov machine gun and an anti-tank grenade launcher to kindergarten youngsters.

The ‘teacher’ is Pavel Firsov, from a militaristic pro-Kremlin movement called Combat Brotherhood.

According to Mail Online, children at Kindergarten No. 31 in Korolev, near Moscow were taught the ‘qualities that distinguish a true defender of the Motherland’.

Firsov is a ‘veteran of military operations’ and regularly gives military lessons to older children.

The classes come as tens of thousands of Russian troops have died in Putin’s attempt to invade and emasculate independent country Ukraine.

One critical commenter asked in disbelief: ‘Did I understand correctly that a combatant brought a machine gun and a flamethrower to the kindergarten?’

But another replied: ‘It is better that a combatant who wishes well for children brings a machine gun and a flamethrower to the kindergarten than a terrorist.’

Another commenter said: ‘In my school childhood, someone’s grandfather with noble grey hair came bedecked in medals and told us that war is scary, with pain and tears.

‘We were told how wonderful victory was and how to cherish world peace.

‘I don’t remember a word about weapons.

‘Now happy Russian children are being told how and what to use to kill bad people. Feel the difference.’