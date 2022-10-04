Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 29, 2022 – A group of four Wales fans have started traveling to the World Cup in Qatar by electric car as they plan to make it to the tournament in time.

Former Cardiff player Scott Young is joined by Nick Smith, Huw Talfryn Walters, and Walter Pennell in the 5,000-mile journey, and the trip via an Electric car will take them through 19 countries before they get to Qatar

They set off on Friday October 28, as they look to reach Qatar for Wales’ first group game against the United States on November 21.

The group have received support from Wales stars including Gareth Bale, but Smith revealed that the winger has doubts over whether they will be able to get there.

As reported by BBC Sport, Smith said: ‘We know most people think this is a mad plan – we’ve even had Gareth Bale himself sat in the car looking a bit doubtful about whether we can actually achieve this.

‘But we’re confident in the car and we’re up for the challenge. We’re driven by both a love for football and a passion for the positive change electric cars can bring for people and the planet.

‘There will be bumps in the road for sure but we’ve got loads of support behind us and we can’t wait to get to Qatar and join the other fans and support Wales in their first World Cup in 64 years.’