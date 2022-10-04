Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Four teenagers including a young mom, have died in a Buffalo car crash while attempting a TikTok challenge.

Police said six teens, aged 14–19, were riding in a Kia that had been reported stolen the night before. The speeding car crashed and rolled over at around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning October 24, ejecting five of the passengers from the vehicle.

Three of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, while another was confirmed dead later that morning.

One of the ejected passengers, a 14-year-old female, survived, as did the 16-year-old male driver, police said.

The female passenger is in good condition at the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, while the 16-year-old driver was treated and released. The driver has been charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He may also face additional charges, according to the district attorney’s office.

The dead victims have been identified as Marcus Webster, 19, Swazine Swindle, 17, Kevin Payne, 16, and Ahjanae Harper, 14.

The teenagers got the idea to steal the car from a TikTok challenge that encourages people to break into Kia and Hyundai cars with phone chargers, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told reporters Monday.

The so-called “Kia challenge,” shows TikTok viewers how to hotwire the two makes of cars with a USB cord and a screwdriver and dares them to participate in the illegal activity.

Police departments across the country have reported an increase in thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars since the first video was posted over the summer.

Watch the video below.