Records Management Officer – Grade KEPHIS 6 (4 positions) – Ref: VA/6/10/2022

a) Job specification

Duties and responsibilities:

Preparing indexes, classified descriptive lists, location guides and inventory lists;

Coordinating the receiving, sorting, opening and dispatching of mails or related registers;

Ensuring security of information, documents, files and office equipment;

Coordinating maintenance of files, records and registry;

Initiating appraisal and disposal of files and documents;

Advising on care, preservation and control of records;

Preparing temporary value records for off-site storage;

Creating and maintaining databases for control and retrieval of records;

Ensuring pending correspondence and bring-ups are checked and appropriate action is taken;

Appraising and disposing files and documents in liaison with National Archives and Documentation Services;

Ensuring proper storage, custody and preservation of archives.

b) Person Specification

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following field: Library and Information Science, or Records and Information Technology or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

Meets the provisions of the Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya.

c) Skills

Communication skills

Administrative skills

Organizational skills

d) Competencies

Ability to work under pressure;

Ability to work independently and in a team;

Ability to multi-task and prioritize work;

Experience in document indexing;

Demonstrated experience in Filing; and

Demonstrated results in work performance

How to Apply

Interested and qualified individuals are hereby invited to submit their application letter, Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of the relevant certificates & transcripts and National ID card to the Managing Director – KEPHIS by 15th November, 2022 at 5.00 p.m.

The applications can be submitted in any of the following ways;

Hard copy applications should be channeled to the address below, clearly indicating the vacancy number on the envelop. The same can either be sent by post or hand delivery to KEPHIS Headquarters at Oloolua Ridge, Karen;

Soft copy applications can be sent through applications@kephis.org

The vacancy number should be clearly indicated on the subject.

For detailed job description, requirements and instructions on how to apply, please click here to download.

All applications should reach the Service not later than 15th November, 2022 at 5:00 pm. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

KEPHIS is an equal opportunity employer and selects candidates on merit through fair and open competition from the widest range of eligible candidates. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

PROF. THEOPHILUS M. MUTUI (PH.D)

MANAGING DIRECTOR