Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



POSITION: Field Officer (35 positions)

REPORTING TO: Field Manager

START DATE: 1st November 2022

LOCATION: Busia and Nairobi

DURATION: 1 Month

DEADLINE: 11th October 2022

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only

About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a research and policy non-profit Organization that discovers and promotes effective solutions to global poverty problems. IPA brings together researchers and decision-makers to design, rigorously evaluate, and refine these solutions and their applications, ensuring that the evidence created is used to improve the lives of the world’s poor.

About the project: The Kenya Life Panel Survey is a longitudinal study that seeks to rigorously examine the medium to-long term impacts of several programs that invested in rural Kenyan youth then (now young adults). These programs include the Primary School Deworming Project (PSDP), which provided deworming treatment to primary school students in rural Kenya between 1998 and 2002, the Girls’ Scholarship Program (GSP), which provided merit based scholarships to young women in a separate set of primary schools in rural Kenya in 2001 and 2002, and the Vocational Training Voucher Program (VTVP), which provided vouchers to a subset of PSDP and GSP participants allowing them to obtain vocational training between 2009 and 2010 and lastly Start-up Capital for Youth (SCY) program which subsequently randomly allocated unconditional cash grants to support the start-up or expansion of small businesses, among the same sample of individuals who were part of the TVVP. The KLPS panel data collection effort seeks to follow recipients of these programs into adulthood and collect information on a range of life outcomes, with particular focus on expenditure, income, health, education, labor market participation, migration, fertility and marriage among others. We are prepping to start the round-5 of data collection that is focused on the aging of the participants and will have both Dried Blood Spots (DBS), cognitive module and Kids modules components. Currently we are in the piloting phase of the round-5 f data collection.

About the Position: The Field Officer, under the general supervision of the Field Manager and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures, is responsible for collection of high-quality data. Below are of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Field Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in data collection preparation work, including translations, pretesting, and piloting.

Diligent completion of checklists and other means of monitoring data.

Ensure proper use and maintenance of the assigned project equipment (tablets, weighing machines, field gear, DBS equipment etc.)

Actively participate in staff in-office trainings as well as project discussions and making efforts to improve one’s capacity

Accounting of field allowances in an honest and accurate manner

Accurate survey administration with strict adherence to the ethical survey administration guidelines and project-specific procedures

Respondent tracking

Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Dried blood Spot specific Duties

Collect, dry and store dried blood spots samples.

Barcoding, and package samples in preparation for shipment to KEMRI Nairobi

Assist with set-up / maintenance of lab space and respect the shared lab space in KEMRI Alupe and KEMRI Nairobi

Keep track of supplies and prompting the supervisors on those that need to be replenished

Keep daily logs of samples received, processed and results from assays

Regularly assist with preparations of supplies for field teams (e.g., packing and cleaning field coolers and field supplies)

Ensure proper storage and handling of laboratory equipment

Clearly and regularly communicate issues to the Research Associate and Associate Research Manager

Observe laboratory biosafety procedures during waste disposal

Qualifications and Experience:

University degree or college diploma in Social Sciences or related fields from a recognized institution of higher learning.

Minimum 1 year of experience in household data collection.

Excellent oral and written communication in both English and Kiswahili or Luhya.

Experience in both qualitative and quantitative data collection

Prior experience in phone call data collection and survey administration, preferably using CAI (SurveyCTO)

Ability to work and interview individuals from all walks of life including rural villages and informal settlements (slums) while maintaining professionalism.

Well organized, flexible, detail-oriented, excellent listening skills.

Strong ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Basic computing knowledge and skills is an added advantage

Honest, diligent, and self-driven individual

Comfortable with interviewing individuals within their homes or even their workplaces

Ability to work in rough terrain and harsh weather conditions in the field

How to Apply

Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS.

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Field Officer–KLPS. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA.