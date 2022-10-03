Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – The face of the gunman charged with allegedly murdering 9-year-old British girl, Olivia Pratt-Korbel at her family home has been revealed.

Thomas Cashman, 34, allegedly killed the child in Liverpool on August 22 and is charged with the attempted murder of convicted burglar Joseph Nee, who was chased by the gunman into Olivia’s home.

Cashman is accused of attempting to murder Olivia’s mum Cheryl after she was shot in the wrist and was charged with two counts of possession of a firearms with intent to endanger life.

On Monday, October 3, Olivia’s mum watched from the public gallery as Cashman appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court flanked by four police officers.

He spoke only to confirm his name, dates of birth and address before he was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court at 2pm today.

Co-accused Paul Russell, 40, also appeared at court today charged with assisting an offender.

The court heard how Russell allegedly assisted Cashman by driving him away from the scene and disposing of clothing.

Russell will appear at the same court on October 31.

The bloodbath unfolded when intended target Nee rushed into Olivia’s home to escape a gunman.

Olivia’s mum, Cheryl appeared to have opened the front door to see what the commotion was when the 35-year-old forced his way inside.

The shooter then followed and began peppering the home with bullets – hitting Cheryl first then Olivia, who was standing behind her mum.

Tragically, Olivia was declared dead shortly after, while her mum was treated for a gunshot wound to the wrist.

Intended target Nee was treated for multiple wounds to his upper body and has since been recalled to jail for breaching the terms of his release.

Olivia was laid to rest on September 15 at St Margaret Mary’s Church in Dovecot close to where the shooting happened.