Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



TAILORS V/FT/181/2022 -3 POSTS

Position Summary

The Tailors are responsible for constructing, altering, repairing, or modifying garments for customers based on their specifications, needs, and preferences. They take customers’ measurements, assist in fabric selection, and arrange fittings to determine whether additional adjustments are needed.

Duties and Responsibilities

Discussing design, alteration, or repair requirements to ensure that the expected specifications are met.

Taking measurements using a tape measure.

Accurately recording measurements, instructions, and preferences.

Attaching labels to garments to prevent any errors.

Develop and implement tailoring service procedures and guidelines and modifying garments according to specification instructions, which includes tapering pant legs, lining sheer garments, removing pockets, and adding padding.

Altering garments to improve comfort and fit, which includes shortening sleeves or straps, narrowing lapels, as well as taking in or letting out seams.

repair of damaged materials.

Maintain an inventory and safe custody of tailoring tools and equipment and make requisition of tailoring equipment, tools and materials and ensure their proper use;

Undertake regular inspection of tailoring tools and equipment to ascertain its functionality;

Coordinating tailoring services;

Operate dry-cleaning and ironing machines;

Design, measure cut, stitch, repair, modify and repairs linens and upholstery; and

Maintain and keep safe sewing equipment and tools.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Textile Technology or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution with a minimum of six (6) years working experience three (3) of which should be in a supervisory level.

Proficiency in Computer skills; and

Proficient in using different types of industrial sewing and embroidery machines.

Complied with the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010

Experience in linen and garment branding.

Soft Skills Required

Effective communication skills.

Keen to details.

Ability to work under minimal supervision.

Good time management.

Ability to meet deadlines.

Team player.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Client service support and public relations

Downloads

1. Advert

2. Application form

3. Job Descriptions

How to Apply

If your background and competencies match the specifications of any of the posts above, please apply online via: careers.kutrrh.go.ke

For all applications, please indicate the subject as follows: JOB APPLICATION – [JOB REFERENCE NUMBER]. Note that you must attach the following listed documents when you apply on the online portal.

Application Letter Curriculum Vitae Filled Application Form Valid Practicing License

The deadline for the receipt of all applications is 25th October 2022.

Successful candidates will be offered an attractive remunerative package which includes a basic salary and allowances. The Hospital will facilitate travel to Kenya for the successful candidates and assist in acquiring work permits. The Hospital will also facilitate job placement for spouses where possible.

Qualified Kenyans living abroad as well as well as experts from other nationalities are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing will lead to immediate disqualification.

KUTRRH is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

YOUTH, WOMEN AND PEOPLE LIVING WITH DISABILITY ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY