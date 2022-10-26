Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Philippines injuring 26 people and damaging houses and public infrastructure, government agencies said on Wednesday October 26.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the tremor struck at 10:59 pm (1459 GMT) on Tuesday near Lagayan town in Abra province, 348 kilometres north of Manila.

It had an initial magnitude of 6.7, but was later downgraded to 6.4, the institute said.

Power was cut in some affected provinces, while houses and buildings were damaged, according to an initial assessment while some roads were impassable due to rock slides or cracks, the national disaster agency said.

Photos shared by the Bureau of Fire Protection on Facebook, show that a hospital in nearby Ilocos Norte province was evacuated after the ceiling collapsed.

The Philippines is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where about 90 per cent of the world’s earthquakes occurred.

One of the strongest quakes to hit the country was in July 1990, when more than 2,400 people were killed on the northern island of Luzon in a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.