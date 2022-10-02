Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Survey Assistant II– (Grade NLC 8) – Two (2) Posts

Terms of Appointment

The appointment will be on a Permanent and Pensionable terms

Personal Emolument for the position of Survey Assistant II;

Basic Salary Scale : Kshs Min 30,000 – Max 55,000 Per month

House Allowance : Kshs. 12,000 Per month

Commuter Allowance : Kshs. 8,000 Per month

Leave Allowance : Kshs. 15,000 Per annum

Medical Cover : As provided by the Commission

Job purpose:

This position is responsible for preparation of maps, field surveys and ensuring operationalization of the GIS applications to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in public land management.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Design, develop and maintain survey data inventory.

Design and prepare special purpose maps illustrating spatial distribution of natural resources, public institutions, social amenities, settlement schemes and other features on public land.

Draw and draft survey plans and maps.

Survey and demarcate boundaries for compulsory land acquisition for Government projects.

Supervise Survey data clerks.

Undertake field surveys.

Collect survey data.

Calibrate, operate, and maintain Survey equipment.

Draft field reports on various tasks and projects carried out.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills):

Academic Qualifications;

Diploma in Geomatics engineering, geospatial science, cartography, land surveying, photogrammetry and remote sensing, geography or equivalent qualification from a recognized college or university.

Previous relevant work experience required.

Must have served and held similar position for at least two (2) years in public service or related sector.

Applicants must possess level of knowledge and skills in the following areas;

Knowledge and understanding of the technical aspects relating to GIS and Land Surveying.

Knowledge of modern principles, practices and technology of GIS database and GIS.

Knowledge of relevant legislation.

Knowledge of professional standards.

Good communication skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

How to Apply

Job applicants should attach all requisite academic and professional certificates to the application form which is to be downloaded from the Commission website. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert will not be accepted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity card, academic & professional certificates, transcripts and testimonials during interviews. Please note that it’s a criminal offence to present unauthentic certificates.

If you possess or meet the above qualifications, please send;

Your application letter together with detailed Curriculum Vitae including names of three referees and their full contacts (Name, Post Office Box number, email address, and day time telephone/mobile phone contacts)

Visit our website www.landcommission.go.ke for instructions on how to apply and to download employment application form. Applicants MUST apply both online and submit hard copies of their application.

In case you do not hear from us, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Please note that canvassing for this position will lead to automatic disqualification.

Note:

Upon granting an offer of employment, a successful candidate MUST present and satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by providing copies of the following documents;

A valid Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI). A valid Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB). A valid Clearance Certificate from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB). A valid Clearance form from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Applications should reach the office of the Secretary/CEO, National Land Commission by 11th October, 2022 on/or before 5.00pm.

The National Land Commission is an equal opportunity employer. Women, people from marginalized areas and Persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

All hardcopy application should be submitted to:

The Secretary/CEO

National Land Commission

2nd Ngong Road Avenue,

316 UpperHill Chambers Building,

19th Floor, P.O Box 44417-00100,

NAIROBI.