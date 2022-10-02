Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Research Officer – (Grade NLC 7) – Two (2) Posts

Terms of Appointment

The appointment will be on a Permanent and Pensionable terms.

Personal Emolument for the position of Research Officer

Basic Salary Scale : Kshs Min 40,000 – Max 70,000 Per month

House Allowance : Kshs. 16,500 Per month

Commuter Allowance : Kshs. 10,000 Per month

Leave Allowance : Kshs. 15,000 Per annum

Medical Cover : As provided by the Commission

Job purpose:

This position is responsible for provision of support in the implementation of the Constitutional mandate as assigned in Article 67 (2, 3) so as to meet project goals, research methods, variables and other test parameters in line with the departmental strategy.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Manage the inventory of research publications.

Oversee conducting of stakeholder/key expert interviews as part of the research process on data collection on different thematic areas.

Develop research proposals and concept notes on land and use of natural resources for funding and policy formulation and advisory.

Conduct literature reviews and undertake data collection and data analysis with regards to land and use of natural resources.

Write, edit and publish research results.

Provide technical input to various researches on land, use of natural resources and policy related spheres.

Plan and collate data for knowledge creation and management in the preparation of policies on land related issue.

Draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and Research contracts.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills):

Academic Qualifications;

Bachelor’s Degree in Land Economics, Surveying, Land Use, Land Administration, Gender and Development Studies, Sociology, Environmental Sciences, Anthropology, Education or Communication Planning or any other relevant field from a recognized institution.

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies; Research certification in statistical packages.

Previous relevant work experience required.

Must have served and held similar position for at least three (3) years in public service or related sector.

Applicants must possess level of knowledge and skills in the following areas;

Proven knowledge in Statistical Programmes (SPSS) and Microsoft Office, Web applications, relational databases such as Access and Statistical Software.

Report writing skills.

Communication skills.

Analytical skills

Computer skills

Presentation skills

How to Apply

Job applicants should attach all requisite academic and professional certificates to the application form which is to be downloaded from the Commission website. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert will not be accepted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity card, academic & professional certificates, transcripts and testimonials during interviews. Please note that it’s a criminal offence to present unauthentic certificates.

If you possess or meet the above qualifications, please send;

Your application letter together with detailed Curriculum Vitae including names of three referees and their full contacts (Name, Post Office Box number, email address, and day time telephone/mobile phone contacts)

Visit our website www.landcommission.go.ke for instructions on how to apply and to download employment application form. Applicants MUST apply both online and submit hard copies of their application.

In case you do not hear from us, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Please note that canvassing for this position will lead to automatic disqualification.

NLC APPLICATION FORM

Note:

Upon granting an offer of employment, a successful candidate MUST present and satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by providing copies of the following documents;

A valid Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI). A valid Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB). A valid Clearance Certificate from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB). A valid Clearance form from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Applications should reach the office of the Secretary/CEO, National Land Commission by 11th October, 2022 on/or before 5.00pm.

The National Land Commission is an equal opportunity employer. Women, people from marginalized areas and Persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

All hardcopy application should be submitted to:

The Secretary/CEO

National Land Commission

2nd Ngong Road Avenue,

316 UpperHill Chambers Building,

19th Floor, P.O Box 44417-00100,

NAIROBI.