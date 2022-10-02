Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – Two men and a teenage boy have been charged with the murder of a Turkish DJ, whose body was found in the woods after he and his girlfriend were kidnapped.

Koray Alpergin and a 33-year-old woman are believed to have been forced into a white van outside their house in Enfield, north London around 10.30pm last Thursday, October 13.

Mr Alpergin, 43, who was the owner of London radio station Bizim FM, was found near Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton, Essex at 11.55am on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, reportedly his girlfriend, has been located and is physically unharmed, police said in a statement.

Today, the Metropolitan Police confirmed Erdogan Ulcay, 55, of Oakeshott Avenue, Camden, Ali Kavak, 25, of De Quincey Road, Tottenham, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with his murder and the kidnap of a woman.

They will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today.

A fourth man, aged 55, was bailed pending further enquiries until mid-November.

Police first received a report just before 2pm on Friday that Mr Alpergin and his partner were missing from an address in Ebony Crescent, Enfield, and had not been seen since the night before.

The DJ’s girlfriend had been visiting from Turkey, the Sun reports. She is now receiving specialist support from Met Police officers following the release from her abductors.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Monday found Mr Alpergin died from severe trauma. Further forensic tests are taking place.