Drivers

2 positions.

Job Requirements

  • Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum mean grade ‘D’ + or its equivalent;
  • Valid Class BCE Driving License free from any endorsement;
  • Certificate of Occupational Trade Test Grade III for drivers;
  • A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the National Police Service;
  • First-Aid certificate course lasting not less than one (1) week from St. John Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology or any other recognized institution;
  • Certificate of suitability trade test for drivers from the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing & Urban Development;
  • Proficiency in computer applications from a recognized institution; and
  • Fulfil the provisions of Chapter 6 of the Constitution;

Key Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities entail: –

  • Carrying out routine checks on the assigned vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems and tire pressure;
  • Detecting and reporting the assigned vehicle’s defects on time and ensuring its cleanliness;
  • Driving the assigned vehicle as authorized;
  • Ensuring security and safety of the assigned vehicle on and off the road, as well as the passengers and goods therein;
  • Maintaining a daily work ticket;
  • Ensuring routine service and maintenance of the assigned vehicle;
  • Timely reporting of accidents and follow up of police abstract; and
  • Ensuring timely inspection and keeping up-to-date insurance documents for the assigned vehicle.

Key Competencies and Skills

  • Communication and report writing skills;
  • Interpersonal skills; and
  • Team player.

How to Apply

