Finance Officer-(Grade NLC 7) – Two (2) Posts

Terms of Appointment

The appointment will be on a Permanent and Pensionable terms.

Personal Emolument for the position of Finance Officer

Basic Salary Scale : Kshs. Min 40,000 – Max 70,000 Per month

House Allowance : Kshs. 16,500 Per month

Commuter Allowance : Kshs. 10,000 Per month

Leave Allowance : Kshs. 15,000 Per annum

Medical Cover : As provided by the Commission

Duties and Responsibilities:

Gather, compile and analyze information on commitment and expenditure trends and initiate appropriate corrective action as may be required.

Compile information required on budget monitoring and expenditure control including expenditures on salaries and allowances.

Initiate processing of reallocations within the budget.

Prepare reports and briefs on budgetary policy issues.

Control of expenditure commitments in the Commission.

Compile and format financial estimates.

Initial evaluation and scrutiny of expenditure proposals and compilation of information required in the budgetary processes.

Processing of medium term expenditure framework and revised estimates budget.

Taking initial action for the budgeting of donor financed projects, reviewing of financial implementation of such projects, and monitoring commitments on expenditures.

Update internal systems with financial data.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills):

Academic Qualifications;

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance), Economics or Business Management, Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies; Part II of the Certified Public Accountant Kenya (CPAK II)

Previous relevant work experience required.

Must have served in a similar position in the private or public sector for at least three (3) years

Applicants must possess level of knowledge and skills in the following areas;

Computing skills.

Communication skills.

Problem solving skills.

Report writing skill.

Analytical skills.

How to Apply

Job applicants should attach all requisite academic and professional certificates to the application form which is to be downloaded from the Commission website. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert will not be accepted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity card, academic & professional certificates, transcripts and testimonials during interviews. Please note that it’s a criminal offence to present unauthentic certificates.

If you possess or meet the above qualifications, please send;

Your application letter together with detailed Curriculum Vitae including names of three referees and their full contacts (Name, Post Office Box number, email address, and day time telephone/mobile phone contacts)

Visit our website www.landcommission.go.ke for instructions on how to apply and to download employment application form. Applicants MUST apply both online and submit hard copies of their application.

In case you do not hear from us, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Please note that canvassing for this position will lead to automatic disqualification.

NLC APPLICATION FORM

Note:

Upon granting an offer of employment, a successful candidate MUST present and satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by providing copies of the following documents;

A valid Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI). A valid Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB). A valid Clearance Certificate from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB). A valid Clearance form from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Applications should reach the office of the Secretary/CEO, National Land Commission by 11th October, 2022 on/or before 5.00pm.

The National Land Commission is an equal opportunity employer. Women, people from marginalized areas and Persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

All hardcopy application should be submitted to:

The Secretary/CEO

National Land Commission

2nd Ngong Road Avenue,

316 UpperHill Chambers Building,

19th Floor, P.O Box 44417-00100,

NAIROBI.