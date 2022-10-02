Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 October 2022 – Two people have died and at least eight others injured after a violent stabbing on the Las Vegas strip on Thursday, October 6.

Some of the victims were showgirls taking pictures with tourists, eyewitnesses told Fox 5.

The attack began around 11:42 a.m. local time on South Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Wynn Las Vegas and the Resorts World Casino, according to Police.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters on the scene there had been eight victims; two had died and three were in critical condition in a hospital.

He added a suspect was in custody and a kitchen knife had been recovered from the scene.

Reporter Joe Moeller at local station KTNV Tweeted: “I’m speaking with a woman who says 4 injured showgirls work for her. She says the suspect had a knife & claimed he was a chef & wanted to take a picture with the showgirls, when they said no that is when the stabbings started.”

A tourist from Montreal, Canada told the Las Vegas Review-Journal said he saw “a lot of blood on the ground.”

“There was one showgirl on the ground,” Pierre Fandrich said in French. “There was another showgirl on top of her, trying to help her friend. She seemed to be stabbed in the back, but she didn’t notice because she was helping the other showgirl.”