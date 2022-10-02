Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 16, 2022 – Prominent Thika businesswoman Gladys Chania is in police custody after she was linked to the murder of her husband, George Mwangi, a contractor based in Rwanda.

She is suspected to have killed him at their palatial home in Thika on Monday before dumping his body in a forest.

She then reported to a nearby police station that he had gone missing.

Detectives placed her at the scene of the murder and produced incriminating evidence linking her to the macabre murder.

2 days before she killed her husband, she had posted a video on social media singing a worship song in the same car that she used to dump his body in the forest.

The video has sparked a lot of reactions on social media, with many people describing her as a cold-hearted monster.

Watch the clip.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.