Administration Officer-(Grade NLC 7) – Two (2) Posts

Terms of Appointment

The appointment will be on a Permanent and Pensionable terms.

Personal Emolument for the position of Administration Officer

Basic Salary Scale : Kshs Min 40,000 – Max 70,000 Per month

House Allowance : Kshs. 16,500 Per month

Commuter Allowance : Kshs. 10,000 Per month

Leave Allowance : Kshs. 15,000 Per annum

Medical Cover : As provided by the Commission

Job Purpose:

The purpose of the job is to supervise the implementation of the Commission’s administration strategies, policies and procedures for effective service delivery in the Commission.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Carries out of inventory of office accommodation, assets in the Commission.

Supervises the allocation, furnishing and administration of office space of office and parking space.

Implements administration processes and procedures.

Undertake timely repair and maintenance of Commission vehicles.

Undertakes timely requisitions, proper storage and efficient but economical use of all caretaking supplies.

Carries out physical security surveys for the Commission’s buildings in order to determine lapses and recommend on how to overcome the same.

Make arrangement for re-training and re-certification of drivers and registration and re-certification of vehicles.

Inspect communication systems to ensure they are functional (email, telephone, faxes, mails).

Implement gender and disability friendly infrastructure.

Enforce administrative decisions.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills):

Academic Qualifications;

Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Previous relevant work experience required.

Must have served in a similar position in the private or public sector for at least three (3) years.

Applicants must possess level of knowledge and skills in the following areas;

Communication skills

Computing skills

Analytical skills

Problem solving

Supervisory skills

How to Apply

Job applicants should attach all requisite academic and professional certificates to the application form which is to be downloaded from the Commission website. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert will not be accepted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity card, academic & professional certificates, transcripts and testimonials during interviews. Please note that it’s a criminal offence to present unauthentic certificates.

If you possess or meet the above qualifications, please send;

Your application letter together with detailed Curriculum Vitae including names of three referees and their full contacts (Name, Post Office Box number, email address, and day time telephone/mobile phone contacts)

Visit our website www.landcommission.go.ke for instructions on how to apply and to download employment application form. Applicants MUST apply both online and submit hard copies of their application.

In case you do not hear from us, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Please note that canvassing for this position will lead to automatic disqualification.

NLC APPLICATION FORM

Note:

Upon granting an offer of employment, a successful candidate MUST present and satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by providing copies of the following documents;

A valid Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI). A valid Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB). A valid Clearance Certificate from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB). A valid Clearance form from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Applications should reach the office of the Secretary/CEO, National Land Commission by 11th October, 2022 on/or before 5.00pm.

The National Land Commission is an equal opportunity employer. Women, people from marginalized areas and Persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

All hardcopy application should be submitted to:

The Secretary/CEO

National Land Commission

2nd Ngong Road Avenue,

316 UpperHill Chambers Building,

19th Floor, P.O Box 44417-00100,

NAIROBI.