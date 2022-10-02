Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accountant-(Grade NLC 7) – Two (2) Posts

Terms of Appointment

The appointment will be on a Permanent and Pensionable terms.

Personal Emolument for the position of Accountant

Basic Salary Scale : Kshs Min 40,000 – Max 70,000 Per month

House Allowance : Kshs. 16,500 Per month

Commuter Allowance : Kshs. 10,000 Per month

Leave Allowance : Kshs. 15,000 Per annum

Medical Cover : As provided by the Commission

Job Purpose:

This position is responsible for preparation/initiation of payments at the Commission.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Account for special funds including donor, programs and projects funds.

Carry out bank reconciliations of Commission bank accounts to ensure proper management and effectiveness of accounting systems.

Facilitate Exchequer requisition on a timely basis.

Prepare and verify vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations.

Capture data, maintaining primary records such as cashbooks ledgers, vote books, registers and preparing simple management reports.

Keep safe custody of the Commission’s financial records and assets.

Input payment and receipt vouchers in the IFMIS module and payment vouchers, to ensure tracking of reimbursement process, for accountability purposes in the Directorate.

Reconciliation of assigned sub-ledger accounts to the General Ledger.

Supporting the internal and external audit function during audit process.

Prepare accounting documents and reviewing of request for funds are in line with procedures.

Compute and issue withholding tax certificates on both suppliers and staff.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills):

Academic Qualifications;

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance), Economics or Business Management, Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies; Part II of the Certified Public Accountant Kenya (CPAK II)

Previous relevant work experience required.

Must have served in a similar position in the private or public sector for at least three (3) years.

Applicants must possess level of knowledge and skills in the following areas;

Computing skills.

Communication skills.

Problem solving skills.

Report writing skills.

Analytical skills.

How to Apply

Job applicants should attach all requisite academic and professional certificates to the application form which is to be downloaded from the Commission website. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert will not be accepted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity card, academic & professional certificates, transcripts and testimonials during interviews. Please note that it’s a criminal offence to present unauthentic certificates.

If you possess or meet the above qualifications, please send;

Your application letter together with detailed Curriculum Vitae including names of three referees and their full contacts (Name, Post Office Box number, email address, and day time telephone/mobile phone contacts)

Visit our website www.landcommission.go.ke for instructions on how to apply and to download employment application form. Applicants MUST apply both online and submit hard copies of their application.

In case you do not hear from us, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Please note that canvassing for this position will lead to automatic disqualification.

NLC APPLICATION FORM

Note:

Upon granting an offer of employment, a successful candidate MUST present and satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by providing copies of the following documents;

A valid Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI). A valid Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB). A valid Clearance Certificate from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB). A valid Clearance form from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Applications should reach the office of the Secretary/CEO, National Land Commission by 11th October, 2022 on/or before 5.00pm.

The National Land Commission is an equal opportunity employer. Women, people from marginalized areas and Persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

All hardcopy application should be submitted to:

The Secretary/CEO

National Land Commission

2nd Ngong Road Avenue,

316 UpperHill Chambers Building,

19th Floor, P.O Box 44417-00100,

NAIROBI.