Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – The police have arrested a 19-year-old boy for threatening to kill his father in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

A police report revealed that the teenager identified as Samuel Kinyanjui pointed a “weapon” resembling a firearm at his father and threatened to end his life under unclear circumstances.

The frightened man later reported the incident to the police.

When the police turned up to settle the incident, the boy’s mother created a scene while trying to stop the security operatives from arresting the teenager.

The woman who was armed with a kitchen knife, raised an alarm saying thieves had invaded her house.

This pushed the police officers into arresting her and her son.

The report read;

“Njoroge reported to the police that his son threatened to kill him by pointing an item resembling a firearm. Police visited the scene and the suspect was arrested. During the arrest, the mother intervened while armed with a kitchen knife in an attempt to rescue the son while shouting that thieves had invaded her home.”

During the scuffle, a female police officer who was amongst those who had come to arrest the suspect was injured on the face and chest.

A police search in the room led to the recovery of a fake wooden firearm that was hidden in the ceiling and a blood-stained sword placed under the young man’s mattress.

54 rolls of suspected Cannabis Sativa (bhang) were also found in the room.

The boy and his mother were placed in custody at Gilgil Police Station pending arraignment in court.