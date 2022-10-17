Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



County Chief Officers

Advert Number UGC/CPSB/CO/AA/10/22

Responsibilities

The County Chief Officer shall be the authorized officer in respect of the exercise of delegated power in the respective department and shall be responsible to the County Executive Committee Member.

Administration of the county department

Implementation of County Executive Committee resolutions as guided by the Executive Committee Member;

Developing and Providing strategic direction for effective service delivery;

Implementing the county performance management system;

Ensuring promotion of national values and principles of governance as outlined in the constitution of Kenya 2010;

Ensuring effective and efficient utilization of the department’s financial and non-financial resources;

Maintaining effective collaboration and partnerships with other organs of the county, other county departments, the private sector and other stakeholders;

Promoting the realization of County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP);

Ensuring timely, efficient communication and coordination of departmental affairs;

Interpreting and applying National and County laws and other related statutes in line with the County goals and objectives;

Formulation and implementation of effective programs to attain vision 2030 and sector goals; and

Performing other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

For appointment to this position, a person should:

Be a Kenyan citizen.

Holds a first degree from a university recognized in Kenya in the relevant filed.

A Master’s degree or higher academic qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya will be an added advantage.

Have at least five (5) years’ relevant work professional experience.

Demonstrate general knowledge of the County Government and its functions.

Demonstrate understanding of the goals policies and developmental objectives of the county.

Demonstrable leadership and management capacity including Knowledge of financial management and strategic people management.

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the constitution of Kenya 2010 on leadership and integrity.

How to Apply

Closing Date:14/10/2022