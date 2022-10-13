Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The County Government of Bomet through the County Public Service Board wishes to fill the vacant positions of Chief Officers in the various departments as listed below:

Devolution and Special Programmes

Administration and Public Service

Trade, Energy, Tourism, Investment and Industry

Water, Sanitation, Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change

Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries

Cooperatives Services

Gender, Culture and Social Services

Education and Vocational Training

Youth and Sports

Finance, Economic Planning and ICT

Health Services

Lands, Housing and Urban Planning

Roads, Public Works and Transport

Duties and Responsibilities

The Chief Officer shall be the Accounting and Authorized Officer in respect of exercise of delegated power and shall be responsible to the respective County Executive Committee Member for:

The administration of a county department as provided under section 45 of the County Government Act

Oversee management of Finances, Preparation and submission of the Budget estimates, Annual plans and Programs

Formulation and implementation of policies and plans

Development and implementation of strategic sector development plans, performance contracting and

Formulation and Implementation of County programs to conform to Vision 2030

Promotion of National values and principles of Governance as outlined in Article 10 and 232 of the Constitution of

Perform other duties that may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

For appointment, the applicant must;

Be a Kenyan citizen

Hold at least a relevant first degree from a recognized University in Kenya, Master’s degree will be an added advantage

Having gone through a Senior Management Course from a recognized institution will be an added

Possession of a relevant professional qualification and Membership with a relevant professional body will be an added advantage

Have knowledge, experience and distinguished career of not less than 10 years, five (5) of which in a management position

Proven ability in leadership and management

Capable of working under pressure to meet strict deadlines to enable the County Government achieve her vision

Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010

Be conversant with the constitution of Kenya and Devolution related Government plans

Demonstrate thorough understanding of the County Government plans

Terms of Service: Contract (Fixed Term Contract)

Remuneration: As prescribed by Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)

How to Apply

Applications can only be submitted online on or before 19th October, 2022 through Bomet County Public Service Board recruitment portal, cpsbbomet.net. Manual applications will not be accepted. Clearance documents for purposes of complying with the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 will be required for those shortlisted and MUST submit Copies of the following clearances during the interview:

Kenya Revenue Authority;

Higher Education Loans Board;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct);

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB); and

For those with higher education certificates (degrees) from outside Kenya, a letter of recognition of qualifications from the Commission for University

Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please Note:

Bomet County Public Service Board does not charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment. Our official email is cpsb@bomet.go.ke or info@ cpsbbomet.net

The Secretary /C.E.O Public Service Board P.O Box 605-20400

Bomet.

‘’The County Government of Bomet is an equal opportunity employer. Women and Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification’’