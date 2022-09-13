Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 13 September 2022 – American actress, Zendaya has made history by becoming the youngest two-time Emmy Award winner for acting.

The star, 26, took home the coveted Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series gong for her performance as addiction-plagued teen Rue Bennett in HBO’s Euphoria.

She delivered an emotional acceptance speech by sharing her ‘greatest wish’ for the coming-of-age drama, as well as how the vulnerability of Euphoria fans has inspired her on and off screen.

‘My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people,’ said the former Disney Channel star, who appeared to be holding back tears as she looked out on the crowd of her peers.

‘I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know that I am so grateful for your stories.

‘And I carry them with me, and I carry them with her.’

Along with being the youngest-ever two-time honoree, she is also the first Black woman in history to take home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award twice, as reported by Variety.

For the award, Zendaya rocked a billowing black Valentino gown and Bulgari jewelry. Zendaya won her first Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy in 2020 for her work in Euphoria’s first season.