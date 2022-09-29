Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – Ned Fulmer has been fired from popular YouTube group the Try Guys, after he admitted to cheating on his wife, Ariel Fulmer.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Tuesday September 27, by remaining members of the group; Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang.

It read;

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys.

“As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

Less than an hour later, Ned, 35, addressed the news on his personal Instagram account. “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” he wrote after being seen kissing Try Guys producer Alex Herring at a New York City bar.

Ned added;

“I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel.

“The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Ariel, 36, with whom Ned shares sons Wesley, 4, and Finley, 1, also spoke out amid the scandal.

She said;

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me – it means a lot. Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

News of Ned cheating on his wife who he frequently talked about with Herring came to light after screenshots and photos were posted in a Reddit thread.

The posts seemingly showed Ned making out with Herring at East Village mainstay Niagara. “So basically I went out to niagara the club last night and saw her making out with ned from the try guys, i have videos if needed,” an anonymous Reddit user direct-messaged Herring’s fiancé, Will Thayer.

“She was wearing a red dress idk if that helps,” the message added. In another DM, Thayer allegedly wrote back, “Okay thanks” followed by, “Just spoke to Ariel for an hour.”

Eagle-eyed fans of the YouTube series later noticed that Ned had not appeared in the group’s three most recent videos despite being featured in the promotional material for this season.

The Try Guys rose to prominence and soared to the top of YouTube’s trending page while working together at BuzzFeed.

The comedic foursome departed the media company in 2018 and have since amassed almost 8 million subscribers on the platform.